Bucks County Man Accused Of Stabbing Stepdad In Chest: Police

Authorities said they were called to a Boston Street home around 8:30 p.m. They found Angelo Torres-Nantipia outside with a knife and placed him into custody without incident, police said in a release.

On the patio deck, officers found Torres-Nantipia's stepfather "with a sucking chest wound" from an apparent knife attack, officials said. First responders applied a chest seal and took him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for emergency surgery, according to police.

Authorities said the victim was in critical but stable condition and remains in the intensive care unit.

The victim had previously obtained a six-month protection from abuse order against Torres-Nantipia in March, according to Bensalem police.

Torres-Nantipia is being held on a $1 million bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 30, court records show.

