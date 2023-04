A gunman fired out of a vehicle from the highway, hitting the boy around 9:20 a.m., at a home on the 200 block of West Fisher Avenue, city police said.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where he was stabilized. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270/8271, 215-686-TIPS (8477), tips@philly police.com or call 911.

