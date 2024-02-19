Body Found By Delaware River Fishermen ID'd As NJ Man 20 Years Later: Bensalem Police

The body of Edward Anthony Nece, whose father lives in Riverside, NJ was identified through DNA samples, Bensalem police announced Monday, Feb. 19.

Nece's body was found by fisherman on Oct. 19, 2003, in a drainage area on the Yellow Freight property located at 2627 State Road. At the time, Nece had no identification, and his description did not match any reports of missing persons in the area.

An autopsy found the cause of death was drowning but the manner of death could not be determined. Partial fingerprints were obtained but did not match any known fingerprints in the national database, and samples for DNA comparison were obtained.

Nece was buried in the Doylestown Cemetery while attempts to identify him continued. Bensalem police compared the unknown male to numerous missing person reports over the next 19 years without success.

A glimmer of hope came in December 2022, when Bensalem police obtained hair samples from the Bucks County Coroner's Office that were collected at autopsy. Those hair samples were sent to a private laboratory where a DNA profile was obtained.

The non-profit agency Cold Case Initiative got involved and funded an investigative genetic genealogy search of public DNA databases by a genealogist.

The search and subsequent investigation led investigators to speak with Edward Nece from Riverside, NJ — Edward Anthony Nece's father.

On Oct. 19, 2023, exactly 20 years after the body was discovered, Nece told investigators that his son, Edward Anthony Nece, hadn't been heard from for 20 years.

Nece provided a DNA sample that was then compared to the DNA recovered from his son's body. The DNA match confirmed that the unidentified male was Nece's son.

"We would like to recognize the diligent effort of Bensalem Township Police Department detectives and the Cold Case Initiative partnership," the BPD said. "Without their assistance, the family of Edward Anthony Nece would still be wondering what happened to their loved one.

"Cold Case Initiative is a nonprofit that assists agencies with funding to solve cold cases, violent crimes, missing persons, and unidentified decedents utilizing investigative genetic genealogy services. If you want to donate to this important cause and help other families find their loved ones, please visit their website by clicking HERE."

