It happened on Sarmiento Drive on Oct. 24, the department said.

The thieves were caught on the home's security camera, and made off with an Xbox and a pair of Beats headphones, said police.

One suspect was wearing all-black clothes while the other wore a gray hoodie with khaki pants, they added.

Anyone who can identify them is asked to call Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719 or submit an anonymous tip via Crimewatch.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.