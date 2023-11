Sergei Dvoriannikov, 41, of Vernon Hills, Illinois, is charged with two counts of loitering and prowling, both misdemeanors, according to township police.

Investigators said previously that a peeping Tom was spotted on Cushmore Road and recorded by a resident's home security system.

Court records show Dvoriannikov is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2024.

