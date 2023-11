The unknown man was spotted on a home security system peeking in the window of a residence on Cushmore Road, according to authorities.

The incident happened late on Thursday, Nov. 2 around 10 p.m.

Anyone who can identify the man in the footage is asked to call Upper Southampton Police at 215-364-5000 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch.

