7-Month-Old Baby's Accused Shooter Arrested In Philadelphia, Police Say

Harrowing video captured Dominique Billips shooting the baby at point-blank range on the 400 block of Meridian Street around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, July 18, as reported by Daily Voice.

The baby was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound in his right leg, police said. He was transferred to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for further treatment and was in stable condition as of press time.

Meanwhile, Billips was identified as the suspect and was located on the 1300 block of Van Kirk Street on Friday, July 19, city police said. She was apprehended without incident and charged with Aggravated Assault, Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA), and related offenses.

