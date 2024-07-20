Harrowing Footage Shows 7-Month-Old Baby Shot At Point-Blank Range In Philadelphia

Police say that at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, officers were called to the 4000 block of Meridian Street to investigate a reported shooting that left a 7-month-old child with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to NBC10, the woman was identified as 28-year-old Philadelphia resident Dominique Billups.

The woman reportedly approached the his victims and fired shots before fleeing the area in the direction of the 4000 block of Lansing Street.

In video released by investigators, the woman can be seen stalking two people walking with a stroller before casually jogging away from the area.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, according to reports.

Late on Friday night, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department announced that the wanted woman has been identified and arrested, and charges are pending.

No details about a possible motive for the shooting were released as of Saturday, July 20.

The incident remains under investigation.

