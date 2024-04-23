5 Pedestrians Hit By Car In Northeast Philly Parking Lot, Police Say

The 46-year-old driver hit five pedestrians, three of whom were sent to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police told Daily Voice.

It happened at the parking lot of the 6301 Oxford Avenue ShopRite, authorities said.

Four people suffered bruises and scratches:

A 57-year-old woman

A 45-year-old woman

A 76-year-old woman

A 29-year-old woman

A 76-year-old man was also hit but was not injured, according to police.

The Northeast Detective Division is investigating, they added.

