5 Pedestrians Hit By Car In Northeast Philly Parking Lot, Police Say

One woman is in custody after police say she struck five people with her Nissan Sentra in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, April 22. 

6301 Oxford Avenue ShopRite; Philadelphia PD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Mac Bullock
The 46-year-old driver hit five pedestrians, three of whom were sent to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police told Daily Voice. 

It happened at the parking lot of the 6301 Oxford Avenue ShopRite, authorities said. 

Four people suffered bruises and scratches: 

  • A 57-year-old woman
  • A 45-year-old woman
  • A 76-year-old woman
  • A 29-year-old woman

A 76-year-old man was also hit but was not injured, according to police. 

The Northeast Detective Division is investigating, they added. 

