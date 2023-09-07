Overcast 87°

1 Dead, 1 Critical When Car Slams Concrete Barrier In Philadelphia

One person died and another was critically injured in a Philadelphia crash Thursday, Sept. 7, police said.

Photo Credit: Citizen
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

It happened at 600 N. Delaware Avenue around 6:15 p.m., police said.

A 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 7:05 p.m. One of two passengers was placed in critical condition, while an update on the third victim wasn't immediately available.

Footage from the scene posted to Citizen shows first responders extricating the victims from an older Honda sedan that struck the concrete barrier.

