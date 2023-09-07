1 Dead, 1 Critical When Car Slams Concrete Barrier In Philadelphia

It happened at 600 N. Delaware Avenue around 6:15 p.m., police said.

A 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 7:05 p.m. One of two passengers was placed in critical condition, while an update on the third victim wasn't immediately available.

Footage from the scene posted to Citizen shows first responders extricating the victims from an older Honda sedan that struck the concrete barrier.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.