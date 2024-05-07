"Mere words cannot express the profound sadness and heartbreak we are all feeling right now at the loss of our Brother Captain Derrick Nester of the Wyomissing Fire Department," members of the Berks Professional Firefighters Association wrote in a statement.

"Derrick was a pillar of knowledge and experience that could be relied upon no matter the situation or emergency."

WFD said he was a 17-year veteran of the department.

Loved ones and friends posted tributes in the longtime firefighter's memory.

"Your watch has ended. Job well done," wrote BPFA members. "We will take it from here."

