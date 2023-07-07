Woman, 33, Dead In Domestic Incident; Suspect In Custody: Berks DA

Harrison Adu Boakye, 46, of Fleetwood was arrested at the scene on July 7, 2023, Berks District Attorney John T. Adams' Office said in a statement.

Fleetwood Borough Police were called to the incident at Boakye's home on Middletown Road around 8:30 a.m., according to the DA.

They arrived at the house to find a 33-year-old woman unresponsive, authorities said. Life-saving aid was rendered by first responders "but failed," and she was pronounced dead, per the release.

Boakye was charged with aggravated assault, the DA's Office wrote. He is awaiting arraignment at the Berks County Sheriff's Office as of Friday evening, they added. No homicide charges have been filed at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for the victim, and the investigation is ongoing, according to prosecutors.

