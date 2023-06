It happened on the 1700 block of Kline Street around 12:30 a.m., city police wrote in a release. The victim, 21, was struck one time in the leg, the department said.

She was taken to Reading Hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening wound, according to authorities.

No arrest had been made and police had no suspect description as of late Wednesday morning.

