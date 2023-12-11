Mostly Cloudy 43°

Winner: $200K Lottery Ticket Purchased In Berks County

A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Berks County hit it big over the weekend, according to state gaming officials. 

<p>Weis Markets, 61 Kings Plaza, Oley </p>

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
The lucky winner matched all five balls pulled in the Saturday, Dec. 9 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game to win $200,000, Lottery representatives said. 

The Weis at 61 Kings Plaza in Oley will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning slip. 

Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prize and all winning players should sign the back of their tickets before filing a claim by calling 1-800-692-7481. 

More than 9,000 other players won prizes of some amount in the Saturday drawing and all players should double-check their tickets every time. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com

