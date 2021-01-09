Tornado Watch Issued In Parts Of NJ, PA

A tornado watch has been issued in parts of Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move on the in region.

The National Weather Service issued the watch to Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton, Hunterdon and Warren counties -- in effect until 10 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/jiMWctflyI — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021

The watch implies that a tornado is possible and communities should be prepared. A tornado warning, however, means that a twister is moving in on the area.

Wind gusts of up to 75 mph are also possible, as is flooding -- with up to 6 inches of rain expected across the area.

