Berks Daily Voice
Berks Daily Voice

Tornado Watch Issued In Parts Of NJ, PA

Cecilia Levine
Tornado watch issued Sept. 1.
Tornado watch issued Sept. 1. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A tornado watch has been issued in parts of Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move on the in region.

The National Weather Service issued the watch to Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton, Hunterdon and Warren counties -- in effect until 10 p.m.

The watch implies that a tornado is possible and communities should be prepared. A tornado warning, however, means that a twister is moving in on the area.

Wind gusts of up to 75 mph are also possible, as is flooding -- with up to 6 inches of rain expected across the area.

