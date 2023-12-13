Firefighters were called to a blaze with entrapment at a one-story home on the 100 block of Deck Road around 11:30 p.m., troopers said in a release.

A second alarm was requested and firefighters made their way inside, where they found a victim unresponsive on the first floor, authorities said. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene but police said they are withholding their name pending notification of loved ones.

Two other adults were able to escape the home unharmed, troopers said. No injuries were reported among firefighters, according to the release.

Womelsdorf Volunteer Fire Company, who assisted Keystone Fire Company, said they were on the scene for about three hours.

Authorities believe the fire began in the basement, but troopers said the exact cause remains under investigation by the PSP Fire Marshal in Reading.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.