Tracy Hoffman, 58, is charged with felony financial exploitation of an older adult, identity theft, forgery, and related counts, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Hoffman issued multiple checks from the victim's personal bank account without her knowledge, allegedly withdrawing more than $9,000. She's also accused of making over $12,000 in authorized credit card transactions in the victim's name, authorities said.

Detectives believe the transactions took place between 2022 and 2023, and said some of the credit card purchases were caught on store security cameras.

Hoffman was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 16, and released on a $100,000 unsecured bail, the DA's Office said. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 26, according to court records.

