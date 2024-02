Todd B. Cain, 59, lost control of his e-bike near the corner of Woodland Drive and Meadow Drive around 5:20 p.m., officials said.

Cain, of South Manheim, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died from multiple traumatic injuries on Friday night, Feb. 9, the coroner said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident, officials added.

