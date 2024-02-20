Fair 21°

Student Hit Near Wilson Southern Middle School: Spring PD

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit while crossing the street on Tuesday, Feb. 20, according to Spring Township police. 

The boy was struck by an eastbound Toyota Carolla on the 2800 block of Windmill Road, the department said. It happened near Wilson Southern Middle School, where he is a student, they added.

The driver of the Toyota is a 23-year-old woman, police said. 

The student was taken to Reading Hospital and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Spring Township Fire and Rescue and the Western Berks Ambulance Association assisted at the scene. 

