Spring Township Home Burglary Under Investigation

Detectives in Berks County are asking residents to help identify the getaway car in a home burglary last Thursday, Dec. 14. 

Suspect vehicle in the Dec. 14 Spring Twp. home burglary

 Photo Credit: Crime Alerts Berks County
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Investigators say two men wearing masks and carrying backpacks targeted a home on the 100 block of Great Bend Way in Spring Township around 3:50 p.m. 

The burglars took personal items, jewelry, and cash before running to a black SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi, and fleeing the neighborhood, police said. 

Anyone who can identify the vehicle is asked to call Crime Alerts of Berks County at 1-877-373-9913 or contact Detective Katzaman with the Spring Township Police Department at 610-678-3431. 

Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward. 

to follow Daily Voice Berks

