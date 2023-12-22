Investigators say two men wearing masks and carrying backpacks targeted a home on the 100 block of Great Bend Way in Spring Township around 3:50 p.m.

The burglars took personal items, jewelry, and cash before running to a black SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi, and fleeing the neighborhood, police said.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle is asked to call Crime Alerts of Berks County at 1-877-373-9913 or contact Detective Katzaman with the Spring Township Police Department at 610-678-3431.

Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.