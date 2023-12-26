Multiple fire departments were called to a blaze with entrapment at 260 Indiana Avenue in Shenandoah Heights just before noon, state police said in a release.

Shenandoah Borough Police Officer Mark Hysock responded to the scene and went inside the burning home, heading for the third floor, troopers said.

Hysock crawled down a smoke-filled hallway to the front bedroom where the toddler was trapped before grabbing the child and crawling back to safety, authorities said. The 18-month-old was turned over to Shenandoah EMS before being taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment, according to police.

"The quick action of (...) Patrolman Hysock saved the child's life," troopers wrote in the report.

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, which troopers said began in a front bedroom on the third floor.

West End Fire and Rescue of Mahanoy City, Shenandoah Fire Department, Mahanoy City Fire Department, and Englewood Fire Department also responded to the scene, police said.

