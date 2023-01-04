Students Sing Praises Of 'Predator' Blue Mountain Teacher ID'd By Vigilantes (VIDEO)

A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation.

While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator Catcher — tells Daily Voice the teacher was featured in this video that identifies him simply as "Christopher."

The comment section of the video is filled with comments from former students, some of them singing his praises as an educator, others noting a strange energy about him.

"He was my math teacher at Blue Mountain and my math professor at Alvernia University, where he taught one hell of a math course," one said. "He was one of the best Math teachers in the district. I never once heard anything bad about him unless someone was failing his class."

"He was such a well respected teacher within the district," another added, "it’s horrifying to know what he’s capable of."

Helsel said the district referred the matter to state police, and that the district will make a final decision after the investigation concludes. The district will not comment on the matter again until then, he added.

LC Predator Catcher shared screenshots of exchanges with the alleged teacher. In one, LC Predator Catcher tells the man he's not yet 16 years old.

"I'm 50," he responds.

Troopers said they were contacted about a video involving "suspected criminal activity" and confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

"He always had a bit of an odd vibe to him, but seeing this was still shocking to say the least," another student said.

"I was in the Honor Society just over 10 years ago before I graduated and he was the one leading the ceremony and such," another added. "He was in the same graduating class as my mother years before. You think you know a guy. This honestly breaks my heart to see this."

