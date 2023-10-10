RM Palmer Failed To Evacuate Employees Before Explosion, Osha Claims

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a new report last week that the manufacturer "did not remove workers" from the plant "despite workers' concerns about what (was) later determined was a natural gas leak."

The blast, which killed seven employees and laid waste to an entire borough block on March 24, was caused by natural gas "leaking from a DuPont Aldyl A service tee that was installed in 1982," the National Transportation Safety Board has said.

Workers in both buildings reported "an odor of natural gas" and "the smell of rotten eggs" in the moments leading up to the explosion.

"Seven workers will never return home because the R.M. Palmer Co. did not evacuate the facility after being told of a suspected gas leak," said OSHA Area Director Kevin T. Chambers in a statement dated Thursday, Oct. 5.

"Ensuring the safety of a workplace is expected of employers and required by law. The company could have prevented this horrific tragedy by following required safety procedures."

The company was also cited for not marking emergency exit signs clearly, using flexible cords improperly, and for recordkeeping violations, officials said.

The Berks County Coroner's Office also released new findings in the case this week, including causes of death for all seven victims:

Amy S. Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, died from blast injuries.

Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading, died from blast injuries.

Xiorky D. Nuñez, 30, of Reading, died from thermal burns.

Susan H. Halvonik, 63, of Upper Providence Township, died from blast injuries.

Michael D. Breedy, 62, of Marion Township, died from blast injuries.

Diana M. Cedeño, 44, of Reading, died from blast injuries.

Judith Lopez-Moran, 55, of Reading, died from blast injuries.

All of their deaths were ruled accidents.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.