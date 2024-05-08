Fog/Mist 51°

SHARE

Reading Man Facing Child Pornography Charges Arrested In Vermont: DA

A Reading man is charged with multiple felonies related to child pornography, the Berks County District Attorney's Office says. 

Kristopher Tanner

Kristopher Tanner

 Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's Office
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Twenty-eight-year-old Kristopher W. Tanner was arrested in Colchester, Vermont on Wednesday, May 8, authorities said. 

Tanner came under investigation after authorities received a digital complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October, the DA's Office said. Detectives then subpoenaed internet service providers which led them to a South 7th Street apartment where Tanner was staying, according to prosecutors. 

Two cell phones and a laptop were seized from the apartment when county detectives executed a search warrant in April, they added. 

Bail information for his case was not available on the state website as of Wednesday evening. 

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE