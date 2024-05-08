Reading Man Facing Child Pornography Charges Arrested In Vermont: DA

Twenty-eight-year-old Kristopher W. Tanner was arrested in Colchester, Vermont on Wednesday, May 8, authorities said.

Tanner came under investigation after authorities received a digital complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October, the DA's Office said. Detectives then subpoenaed internet service providers which led them to a South 7th Street apartment where Tanner was staying, according to prosecutors.

Two cell phones and a laptop were seized from the apartment when county detectives executed a search warrant in April, they added.

Bail information for his case was not available on the state website as of Wednesday evening.

