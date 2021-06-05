Wyomissing Man Arrested For Throwing Bleach On Wife During Argument, Police Say

A Wyomissing man was arrested after police said he threw bleach on his wife during an argument in their home.

An investigation found that Melvin Barnwell, 81, threw a half bucket of bleach solution at his wife Monday morning, according to Wyomissing police.

The solution reportedly got in her eyes which resulted in her falling and striking her head on the floor, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Bramwell was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, court documents say.

His preliminary hearing is set for May 10 with Magisterial District Judge Eric J. Taylor.

