Woman's Car Plows Into Berks County Turkey Hill Store: Police

An 85-year-old woman's car smashed through the front of a convenience store in Berks County, authorities said.

The Lexus barreled into a Turkey Hill on St. Lawrence Avenue when the Reading woman accidentally hit the gas around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Central Berks Regional Police Chief Ray Serafin said.

"The vehicle continued through the back of the store to the area of the freezers when it finally stopped," the chief said.

The driver was unharmed, and no other injuries were reported.

The damage caused the store to close for the rest of the day for repairs, Chief Serafin added.

