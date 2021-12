Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help locating a woman wanted for meth and marijuana distribution.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Chasity N. Acree, 44, on various drug possession and traffic violation charges in connection with an incident that happened in Douglass Township last month, local police said.

Police are asking anyone who sees Acree to call 911 immediately.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.