A pair is wanted by police in connection with an assault at an Auntie Anne's store in the Berkshire Mall.

A woman attacked a worker after being denied a pretzel at store closing time, Wyomissing Borough police said Monday, July 11.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man and woman pictured above to contact the department at 610-375-6102.

