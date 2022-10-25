Wawa Parking Lot Shooting in Wyomissing Nets Arrest

A Lancaster man was charged with felony assault after a shootout in a Berks Wawa parking lot, authorities say.

Wyomissing police said Jon R. Ware, 23, of Lancaster, got into a verbal argument with another person at the Wawa at 2005 Museum Road just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Ware and the other man exchanged gunfire, officials said.

One person was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, WFMZ reported, though their identity is not clear.

It's also unknown if the second gunman will faces criminal charges.

Ware was arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and his bail was set at $10,000, legal records show. He's due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Oct. 31.

