Crews are working to fix a water main break in Reading.

The break happened on Route 61 near ABC Roofing around 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, according to the Reading Area Water Authority.

Residents in the Northeast area of the city are expected to have low water pressure or no water at all, officials said. Water should be restored soon.

A boil water notice was issued to the areas where water service was disrupted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.