U.S Marshals Capture Man Accused Of Assaulting Berks Family Over 'Stolen' Parking Space

A Pennsylvania man wanted on assault charges for berating a Berks County family over a "stolen" parking space was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in Schuylkill County, authorities said.

Thomas Hablett, 53, was apprehended at his home in Schuylkill Haven (Schuylkill County) on Wednesday, Tilden Township police said.

He had been wanted since Sept. 13 for an incident on Sept. 1 in which he became enraged over a parking space that he believed a man had taken from him at the Tilden Walmart, according to police.

Hablett circled the parking lot and waited for the driver, his girlfriend, and their 3-year-old child, to get out of their car.

He then drove to the far end of the travel lane in front of the store, made a U-turn, and began speeding up in an attempt to hit the family walking across the lane, police said.

The man, who was holding his child at the time, had to step back to avoid being struck by Hablett's red Chevrolet HHR, police said.

He then stopped his car, opened his driver's door, and berated the family for taking "his parking space," according to police.

Then, after the family entered the Walmart, Hablett parked his car and vandalized their vehicle. He got back in his car and fled the scene.

In addition to being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, he was cited for traffic offenses, including reckless driving and careless driving.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose in Hamburg and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18.

