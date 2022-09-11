Contact Us
Police & Fire

Two Overnight Reading Shootings, One Murder In Less Than 30 Minutes: Police

Nicole Acosta
100 block of N Fourth Street near Walnut Street in Reading
100 block of N Fourth Street near Walnut Street in Reading Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was killed and two others hospitalized in separate shootings that happened less than 30 minutes apart in Reading, authorities said.

The first shooting broke out on the 100 block of N Fourth Street near Walnut Street, where responding officers found 57-year-old Bruce Sellers around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the Reading Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just 27 minutes later at 2:07 a.m., officers responded to a second report of a shooting in the area of N Third Street and Court Street.

Police found evidence of gunfire on the 300 block of Court Street, they said, just before they were told there were two gunshot victims who had arrived at Reading Hospital.

Eddie Gutierrez Cedeno, 23, remains in critical condition, while Ilayjah Bullock, 22, is expected to survive, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in either case, and the incidents were not believed to be related.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

