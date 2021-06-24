Tractor-Trailer Driver Loses Control, Hits Cars In Reading

The driver of a tractor-trailer lost control while driving down a street in Reading (Berks County) Monday afternoon, authorities said.

When crews arrived, they confirmed that a tractor-trailer hauling gas cylinders hit several parked cars in the 1200 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the Reading Fire Department.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to the driver or any bystanders.

No further information was available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.