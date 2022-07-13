Thousands Without Power After Transformer Explodes In Berks County

More than 3,100 Met-Ed customers from Berks County were left without power Wednesday, July 13, authorities said.
A transformer exploded at the Hamburg substation, borough police said on Facebook.
Met-Ed estimated at least 3,128 electric customers were without service in the county as of 5:50 p.m.
Police added that Met-Ed "is working as fast as possible to resolve the issue."
Further details were not immediately known.
Anyone experiencing an emergency has been urged by the department to call 610-655-4911.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.