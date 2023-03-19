These Men Showed Up Hoping For Sex With Minors In Undercover OA Sting, Authorities Say

Authorities in Berks County have released mugshots of four of the eight men busted in an undercover operation for trying to have sex with children.

The Berks County DA's Human Trafficking Task Force seeded advertisements across "websites commonly used for sex trade," offering "sexual relations with minors at a predetermined location in Berks County," prosecutors said in a release.

Throughout the course of the two days, eight individuals showed up to the rendezvous site and were arrested, DA John T. Adams said.

These suspects were arrested and charged with the following:

Elvis Anthony Diaz, 34, of Reading was charged with criminal attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted trafficking in individuals, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal attempted corruption of minors. Bail was set at $25,000.

Isaiah Terrell Speight, 25, of Laureldale was charged with criminal attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal attempted corruption of minors. Bail was set at $50,000.

Eriec Javier Ruiz, 46, of Reading was charged with criminal attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal attempted corruption of minors. Bail was set at $50,000.

Joshua Michael Spencer, 38, of Bernville was charged with criminal attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempted trafficking in individuals, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal attempted corruption of minors. Bail was set at $50,000.

Keith Jalil Washington, 33, of Reading was charged with criminal attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal attempted corruption of minors. Bail was set at $50,000.

Matthew Fisher, 47, of Reading was charged with criminal attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted trafficking in individuals, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal attempted corruption of minors, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $30,000.

Muazong Kha, 30, of Reading was charged with criminal attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempted trafficking in individuals, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal attempted corruption of minors. Bail was set at $30,000.

Corey Moll, 37, of Mohnton was charged with criminal attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted trafficking in individuals, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal attempted corruption of minors. Bail was set at $10,000.

