Teen Dies Days After Reading Shooting

Nicole Acosta
North 10th Street and Spring Street
North 10th Street and Spring Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A teen who was critically injured after being shot in Reading earlier this week has died, a spokesperson for the Reading Police Department confirmed Friday.

The 16-year-old boy -- whose identity was not released -- was hospitalized in critical condition since being shot while he was walking in the 1000 block of Spring Street Monday, Reading police said.

A second boy was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident appears to be targeted at the boys and not a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to the incident is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

