Suspects Caught On Camera Stealing Hemp Plants From Farm In Berks County

Authorities are on the hunt for two suspects who were caught on camera stealing from a farm in Berks County on Tuesday.

The suspects broke into the Wild Fox Farm's greenhouse and stole 20 to 30 hemp plants as well as an honor box sometime between 6:40 p.m. and 6:53 p.m., the business said on Facebook.

The thieves were described on the post as two white males in their late teens or early twenties.

One appears to be around 6" tall with dark curly hair and is dressed in jeans and cowboy boots, a hoodie, a collared winter jacket, and a neck gator, according to the Washington Township-based farm.

The other is about 5' 5'' tall and is dressed in dark sneakers with white soles, a two-tone hoodie, sweatpants, and a neck gator, the business said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.