Police & Fire

Support Surges For Berks Family After 'Devastating' House Fire

Nicole Acosta
Email me
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Facebook/Blandon Fire Department

Support is surging for a family left devastated after a fire ripped through their Berks County home.

The fire broke out at a home on Gilmore Road in Greenwich Township around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, and took several hours to fully douse since crews had to use water from a single hydrant, according to the Blandon Fire Department and WFMZ sources.

The house collapsed as a result of the blaze, fire officials confirmed to Daily Voice.

The family of four is now left trying to make ends meet, according to a SpotFund launched by Christian Losito.

"Last night my brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and their 2 boys experienced something that no family should. They lost everything in a devastating house fire. They have only the clothing they were wearing," Losito writes.

"Please if you can give anything to help them buy the necessities it would be greatly appreciated."

More than $17,200 had been raised as of Thursday, March 3, putting the campaign ahead of its initial $5,000 goal in just one day.

Meanwhile, The Nesting Box Farm Market and Creamery is also collecting gift cards and other cash contributions.

On Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, the company said it will donate 20 percent of all sales to the family.

Click here to view/donate to the SpotFund.

