Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Police & Fire

Snapchat Sale Gone Wrong: Pair Charged In Berks County Strong Arm Robbery

Cecilia Levine
Madison Paige Szilli and Robert Neuman
Madison Paige Szilli and Robert Neuman Photo Credit: Spring Township PD

A couple was charged with robbing a victim of a gaming console in Berks County after making arrangements to buy the device over Snapchat, authorities said.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Reading Avenue where the incident had just occurred around 6:30 p.m. March 26, Spring Township police said.

The victim arrived at the location after making arrangements over Snapchat to sell a gaming console to one of the suspects, where he met with a woman later identified as Madison Paige Szilli, police said.

As they were discussing the transaction, a man later identified as Robert Neuman approached the victim from behind and demanded the victim's sneakers and gaming console, police said.

Neuman threatened bodily harm to the victim, and the suspects were only able to take the gaming console, authorities said.

The victim was able to provide a good description of the vehicle and both suspects. 

Police began investigating the incident and with the help of neighboring departments, the suspects were identified as Robert Neuman and Madison Szilli. 

Szilli and Neuman were each charged with robbery, while Neuman was charged with simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy and terroristic threats, police said.

