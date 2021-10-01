Repeat Tire Thief Busted At Berks Car Dealership, Police Say

A Berks County man isn't exactly having a Goodyear.

Theodore J. Puc Jr., 41, was in the middle of removing tires from an Audi at the Audi/Volkswagen car dealership in Leesport on Aug. 22 when officers spotted him, according to the Bern Township Police Department.

While questioning Puc, of Shillington, officers discovered he had recently been fired for stealing tires, police said.

During a search of his car, officers discovered more stolen tires, they said.

The tires in his car were reportedly taken from an on-site storage facility where they were kept pending sale.

Puc was charged with a felony count of retail theft, attempted theft, and trespass.

Puc was taken into custody and committed to Berks County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.