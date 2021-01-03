Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Reading Police Seek Help Locating 14-Year-Old Boy Missing Since November

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Kennylias Rodriguez, 14.
Kennylias Rodriguez, 14. Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help locating a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing since last November.

Kennylias Rodriguez was last seen in Reading on Nov. 13, 2020, according to the City of Reading Police Department.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, around 5' 10", weighing 130 pounds, police said.

He may be in the company of his mother, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (610)-655-6116.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.