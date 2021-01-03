Reading Police Seek Help Locating 14-Year-Old Boy Missing Since November

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help locating a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing since last November.

Kennylias Rodriguez was last seen in Reading on Nov. 13, 2020, according to the City of Reading Police Department.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, around 5' 10", weighing 130 pounds, police said.

He may be in the company of his mother, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (610)-655-6116.

