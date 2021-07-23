Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Reading PD Arrest 1 Suspect In Shooting, Still Looking For Second Suspect

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
1100 block of Marion Street
1100 block of Marion Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Berks County have arrested one suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in Reading.

Officers arriving at the 1100 block of Marion Street on reports of multiple shots fired located 18-year-old Angel Ortega with a gunshot wound, lying on the sidewalk next to a gun that was found to be stolen from the Reading Police Department, authorities said.

Ortega was sent to Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that at least one unidentified male suspect and Ortega fired multiple rounds at each other., police said.

Multiple vehicles in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Marion Street were also struck by the gunfire.

The additional suspect(s) have not been identified as of Friday afternoon. 

The incident is still under investigation.

Ortega is charged with receiving stolen property (possession of the stolen firearm), possessing an instrument of a crime, and related charges.

Anyone with additional information relative to this incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-655-6246.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.