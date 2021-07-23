Reading PD Arrest 1 Suspect In Shooting, Still Looking For Second Suspect

Police in Berks County have arrested one suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in Reading.

Officers arriving at the 1100 block of Marion Street on reports of multiple shots fired located 18-year-old Angel Ortega with a gunshot wound, lying on the sidewalk next to a gun that was found to be stolen from the Reading Police Department, authorities said.

Ortega was sent to Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that at least one unidentified male suspect and Ortega fired multiple rounds at each other., police said.

Multiple vehicles in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Marion Street were also struck by the gunfire.

The additional suspect(s) have not been identified as of Friday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation.

Ortega is charged with receiving stolen property (possession of the stolen firearm), possessing an instrument of a crime, and related charges.

Anyone with additional information relative to this incident is asked to contact the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-655-6246.

