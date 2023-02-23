Reading Man Shot During Street Fight, Cops Say

A fight on a Reading street ended with gunfire late Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.

It happened on the 300 block of South 8th Street at around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, the department wrote in a release. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, they said.

The unnamed victim was rushed to Reading Hospital for treatment, but his condition was unclear. Police did not report any arrests but said that "all involved parties have been identified" and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 610 -655-6116.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.