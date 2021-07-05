Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Police & Fire

Reading Man Abused GF's 12-Year-Old Daughter For 3 Years, Detectives Say

Nicole Acosta
Manuel Molina-Nunez
Manuel Molina-Nunez Photo Credit: Office of the Berks County District Attorney

A Reading man is in custody after authorities said his girlfriend told detectives he sexually abused her 12-year-old daughter while he was her caretaker.

Following a report received by the Berks County Detectives office on Jan. 28, the girl told investigators that her mother's boyfriend, Manuel Molina-Nunez, 42, had been sexually abusing her since she was 9-years-old, according to the Berks County District Attorney's office.

Molina-Nunez was the girl's caretaker from January 2017 to October 2019 at a home in the 100 block of South 12th Street, authorities said.

Detectives were able to apprehend Molina-Nunez at a home in the 600 block of North 9th Street at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Molina Nunez was charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering welfare of children, and corruption of minors.

He was sent to Berks County Jail after failing to post a bail amount of $25,000 set by Magisterial District Judge Andrea Brook.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing date.

