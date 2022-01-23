Popular Jewish Singer Rear-Ended By Tractor-Trailer On I-78, Reports Say

A popular Jewish singer from New York was seriously injured in a crash on I-78 in Pennsylvania, according to news site Hamodia and a tweet asking for prayers.

The Spring Valley man was in the shoulder on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 14.6 (Bethel Township) in a disabled Nissan Sentra when he was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer around 2 a.m., PA State Police said.

His vehicle was sent over the southern fog line and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver — who was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash, police sad.

He was rushed to Reading Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the tractor-trailer driver was tested at the scene for cuts on his hands.

The Spring Valley man was identified as a singer named Schmuel Yitzchak, Hamodia reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.