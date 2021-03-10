Police ID Angry Berks Woman Who Spit On Another Driver In Route 61 Road Rage Incident

Tilden police have identified a woman who they say was screaming profanities at a driver and spit in his face after cutting him off near State Route 61, authorities said.

Tammy L. Ambrose, 49, of Cressona (Schuylkill County), was behind the wheel of a red Suzuki sedan when she cut in front of another driver, who was operating a tractor-trailer on the northbound side of the highway near Lowland Road, around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Tilden Township Police Department.

Ambrose then jumped out of her sedan and walked towards the man's truck, where she climbed up onto the driver's side door, police said.

The "irate" woman pounded on the man's window while screaming profanities, police said.

She then reportedly opened the driver's side door to scream in the man's face, police said.

She then spit saliva directly in the man's face several times while he was on the phone with a 9-1-1 operator, police said.

Around 10:40 p.m. Ambrose reportedly spoke to Tilden police about her involvement in the incident after seeing her photo on the news and social media, police said.

On Wednesday, Ambrose told officers that she believed that the tractor-trailer driver had cut her off earlier in traffic and wanted him to apologize to her, police said.

Soon after, a criminal complaint and affidavit were filed with Magisterial District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose against Ambrose, police said.

Ambrose is charged with, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, harassment, and careless driving.

