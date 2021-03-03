Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Berks Daily Voice
Police: Chester County Auto Mechanic Recorded Female Co-Workers In Berks Dealership Bathroom

Nicole Acosta
Volkswagen Reading
Volkswagen Reading Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former Berks County auto mechanic was charged after his female co-workers noticed they were being recorded in the dealership bathroom, WFMZ-TV 69 News reports.

Jason Vander Duim, 37, of Phoenixville, Chester County, admitted to putting a camera in the women's bathroom at Volkswagen Reading in Bern Township, police told the news outlet.

Duim threw the camera away after two victims realized what was happening, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

The camera that Durim used apparently was connected to a home surveillance app on his phone.

He is now facing invasion of privacy charges and was freed on $25,000 bail, the outlet reports.

Click here for the full story from WFMZ-TV 69 News.

