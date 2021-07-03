Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

Police: Berks Woman Made $11K By Forging Timesheets At Longterm Care Facilities

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tylynn Sims
Tylynn Sims Photo Credit: Bern Police

An area woman was arrested after she forged timesheets at two longterm healthcare facilities in Berks County, police said.

Tylynn Sims forged the sheets between Dec. 16, 2020 and Jan. 17, 2021, Bern police said.

Sims was fraudulently paid more than $11,000 before her scheme was uncovered, police said.

It was not clear which facilities she worked at.

Online records show Sims is 25 and lives in Reading.

Sims admitted to the allegations and turned herself in to MDJ Brian Strand. She was released pending her preliminary hearing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.