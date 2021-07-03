Police: Berks Woman Made $11K By Forging Timesheets At Longterm Care Facilities

An area woman was arrested after she forged timesheets at two longterm healthcare facilities in Berks County, police said.

Tylynn Sims forged the sheets between Dec. 16, 2020 and Jan. 17, 2021, Bern police said.

Sims was fraudulently paid more than $11,000 before her scheme was uncovered, police said.

It was not clear which facilities she worked at.

Online records show Sims is 25 and lives in Reading.

Sims admitted to the allegations and turned herself in to MDJ Brian Strand. She was released pending her preliminary hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.