Police: Berks Driver In Custody After Cursing At Bank Teller, Punching Drive-Thru TV Screen

An irate Berks County driver is in custody after police say he cursed at a bank teller and punched the drive-thru TV screen after being told a lane was closed.

Dylan Noll, 25, drove into a drive-thru lane at the First National Bank on State Hill Road in Wyomissing when he noticed a car in front of him exiting through a second lane, according to the Wyomissing Police Department.

Noll apparently followed the car into the separate lane thinking it was open, police said.

Noll was informed the lane was closed, but the teller was going to help him anyway, police said.

Noll reportedly became irate, and began cursing and yelling at the teller, police said.

He then began punching and attempting to rip off a TV screen, [police said.

He caused approximately $2500 worth of damage, police said.

Noll was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

