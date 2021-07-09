Poconos Motorcyclist Killed In Labor Day Crash

A motorcyclist died after colliding with another vehicle in the Poconos on Labor Day, authorities said.

Kayson Calim, 26, was traveling south on Route 209 near Wehr Lake Road in Chestnuthill Township around 6:30 p.m. when a car was turning left out of an Exxon gas station onto Route 209 north, according to PA State Police.

Calim lost control of the motorcycle and struck the car, state police said.

The Bushkill resident was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck head-on, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

Over $2,800 was raised on a GoFundMe campaign in his name as of Tuesday afternoon.

Calim was remembered as a "kind-hearted loving individual who would put his life on the line to help anyone and everyone."

